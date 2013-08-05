BRIEF-Stuart Olson Q4 loss per share C$0.07
* Stuart Olson reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and declares quarterly dividend
JOHANNESBURG Aug 5 South African massmarket lender African Bank Investments said on Monday it will raise up to 4 billion rand ($406 million) through a rights offering to shore up its balance sheet.
African Bank, known as Abil, also said in a trading statement its mainstay lending business is facing slower growth and an increase in bad loan costs. The rights offering will be fully underwritten by Goldman Sachs, Abil said.
* Stuart Olson reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and declares quarterly dividend
* Liquor Stores NA Ltd Reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
SAN DIEGO, March 7 Major aircraft leasing companies have offered a lukewarm response to proposals by Boeing to build a bigger version of its 737 MAX family to counter the Airbus A321neo.