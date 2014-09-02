BRIEF-China Evergrande says proposed issuance of us$ senior notes
* Intends to use proceeds of notes to refinance existing indebtedness of group
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 The South African Reserve Bank has launched an investigation into failed lender African Bank Investments to determine if it engaged in reckless conduct or questionable management practices, the central bank said on Tuesday.
African Bank Investments, known as Abil, was rescued in a $1.6 billion bailout led by the central bank last month after the unsecured lender was hit by waves of bad debt.
March 16 ValueAct Capital raised its stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, in a move that could provide a confidence boost to the drug company three days after its largest shareholder sold out of the stock.
* Scentre Group prices A$650 million equivalent of senior guaranteed US$ 144a/reg s notes