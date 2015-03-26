LONDON/NEW YORK, March 26 Anheuser-Busch InBev , the world's largest brewer, is close to proposing JAB Holding Chief Executive Olivier Goudet as its next chairman, according to four sources familiar with the matter.

The ascent of Goudet, a Frenchman who has been on the AB InBev board since 2011, highlights the close ties between the associates of JAB and 3G Capital, two of the most important private investors in the global consumer goods industry. 3G Capital has four of its founding partners on the brewer's board.

The term of AB InBev's current chairman, Dutchman Kees Storm, expires in 2015, according to a securities filing this week. Storm, who was born in 1942, is also stepping down this year from his position on the board of consumer goods maker Unilever.

Goudet's nomination could occur in the coming days, said the sources, who declined to be identified as the matter is private.

A spokeswoman for AB InBev, maker of Budweiser and Stella Artois, declined to comment. Goudet also declined to comment through a spokesman.

Goudet, born in 1964, has served as chief financial officer of US confectionery giant Mars Inc. Since June 2012, he has been partner and CEO of JAB Holding, the investment vehicle of the billionaire Reimann family of Germany, which is in the process of forming the world's largest coffee company behind Nestle .

3G Capital is the Brazilian private equity firm that this week announced the roughly $46 billion acquisition of Kraft Foods Group Inc in partnership with U.S. investor Warren Buffett. (Editing by Anna Willard)