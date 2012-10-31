BRUSSELS Oct 31 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, reported third-quarter profits below analysts estimates on Wednesday as sales to United States retailers declined in the quarter.

Core profit in the third quarter rose 10.6 percent on a like-for-like basis to $3.977 billion, below the $4.075 billion consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of nine analysts.

AB InBev said that beer sales to U.S. retailers fell 0.4 percent in the quarter. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)