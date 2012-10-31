UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS Oct 31 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, reported third-quarter profits below analysts estimates on Wednesday as sales to United States retailers declined in the quarter.
Core profit in the third quarter rose 10.6 percent on a like-for-like basis to $3.977 billion, below the $4.075 billion consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of nine analysts.
AB InBev said that beer sales to U.S. retailers fell 0.4 percent in the quarter. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources