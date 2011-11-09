* Q3 core profit (EBITDA) $3.97 bln vs Rtrs poll $3.88 bln
* Volumes up in Latin America, Asia, down elsewhere
* Price hikes in U.S., Brazil boost revenue
* Sees volume improvement in Q4
BRUSSELS, Nov 9 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the
world's largest brewer, increased profits by more than expected
in the third quarter after charging more for the same amount of
beer.
The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Beck's persuaded
increasingly affluent Brazilians to swallow higher prices and
U.S. drinkers to stick with or shift to premium brands despite
an economic slowdown.
The Belgium-based brewer said on Wednesday third-quarter
core profit (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation) rose 5.5 percent on a like-for-like basis to $3.97
billion, against a market expectation of $3.88 billion.
Total volumes of beer and other drinks fell by 0.2 percent
on a like-for-like basis, but revenue grew by 3.6 percent.
AB InBev said it expected volumes to gain momentum in the
fourth quarter, particularly because of relatively weak
year-earlier levels in Brazil.
Increases in global commodity costs should be mitigated by
the company's hedging, savings in procurement and efficiency
improvements, it said.
By contrast, Danish brewer Carlsberg (CARLb.CO), the world
number four also reporting on Wednesday, missed third-quarter
profit expectations and lost share in major market Russia,
although maintained its full-year forecast.
In October Heineken reported a surprise increase in volumes
and revenues, helped by a rebound in Russia and stronger African
markets.
The same month, SABMiller said beer volumes were up
3 percent in the six months to the end of September, driven by
Latin America, but below expectations due to poor performances
in Europe and China. [ID:nL5E7LJ0Q
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)