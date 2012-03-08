BRUSSELS, March 8 Anheuser-Busch InBev
, the world's largest brewer, beat expectations for
profit growth in the fourth quarter on Thursday and forecast
that consumers in its two main markets - the United States and
Brazil - would be drinking more in 2012.
The brewer of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Beck's, reported
a 12.2 percent like-for-like rise in core profit (EBITDA) in the
final three months of 2011 to $4.24 billion, clearly above the
$4.14 billion average expectation in a Reuters poll.
The brewer said it was also proposing a 50-percent increase
in its dividend to 1.20 euros. However, this was below the 1.34
euro average forecast in the Reuters poll.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Rex Merrifield)