BRIEF-Axios Mobile says Marc Topacio resigns as interim CFO
* Axios Mobile Assets Corp- Marc Topacio has resigned as company's interim chief financial officer
BRUSSELS, July 31 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, fell short of earnings expectations in the second quarter due to the expense of marketing new U.S. brands and higher transport costs there and in Brazil.
The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Beck's, on Tuesday reported a 2.5 percent like-for-like rise in core profit (EBITDA) in April-June to $3.59 billion, below the average $3.74 billion in a Reuters poll. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)
* Axios Mobile Assets Corp- Marc Topacio has resigned as company's interim chief financial officer
TORONTO, Feb 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday to a fresh record high as heavyweight financial shares climbed, while lower oil and gold prices weighed on the energy and materials groups.
SAO PAULO, Feb 13 State-controlled insurance holding company BB Seguridade Participações SA on Monday forecast slower profit growth this year, reflecting the impact of Brazil's harshest recession ever and a rapid decline in interest rates.