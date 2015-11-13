(Corrects maturity of bridge loan to one year from two years in
paras 9 and 11)
By Alasdair Reilly and Tessa Walsh
LONDON Nov 11 AB InBev is backing its
$100 billion-plus bid for SABMiller with a record $75
billion syndicated loan, which is the largest commercial loan in
the history of the global loan markets, adviser to the lenders
Allen & Overy said on Wednesday.
The financing has been agreed with AB InBev's key
relationship banks, including Banco Santander, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Barclays, BNP
Paribas and Deutsche Bank.
"AB InBev's ability to raise $75 billion in the loan markets
in the space of a few weeks shows that banks are still willing
to support top-class borrowers in record amounts, despite the
current era of increased regulatory and capital costs," Allen &
Overy partner Nicholas Clark said.
To help win regulatory approval for the takeover, AB InBev
has also reached an agreement to sell SABMiller's 58 percent
stake in U.S. joint venture MillerCoors to the venture's other
shareholder, Denver-based Molson Coors, for $12 billion.
Molson Coors is backing the acquisition with a fully
committed debt financing from Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and UBS, the company announced on Wednesday.
The size of AB InBev's loan eclipses the previous record
which was held by Verizon Communications, which raised a
$61 billion bridge loan in 2013 to back its purchase of the
remaining 45 percent stake in Verizon Wireless that it did not
already own, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Unusually for a multibillion dollar acquisition loan, AB
InBev arranged the loan itself, using its treasury team to
assemble the group of relationship banks, people familiar with
the situation said.
Self-arranging the loan allowed AB InBev to reduce its
borrowing costs by cutting fee payments to lenders, a senior
banker said.
LOAN STRUCTURE
The financing comprises a $25 billion three-year term loan
with a one-year extension option; a $10 billion five-year term
loan; a $10 billion one-year disposals bridge facility, a $15
billion one-year bridge to cash/bond facility; and a $15 billion
one-year bridge to cash/bond facility with a one-year extension
option.
The weighted average cost of the financing is 110bp over
Libor, based on the initial starting margin.
Proceeds from the Miller Coors transaction will be used to
repay the disposals bridge, then in turn to repay the one-year
bridge and extendable one-year bridge.
AB InBev's long term capital structure target remains a net
debt to Ebitda ratio of approximately 2.0 times.
The company primarily syndicated the loan in London and New
York, leveraging its relationships with its core European
lenders and new lending relationships that the company has built
since it acquired Anheuser-Busch in 2008, the people familiar
with the situation said.
AB InBev launched its offer for SABMiller on Wednesday. The
takeover would be the largest ever UK M&A transaction and one of
the largest mergers in corporate history.
Molson Coors acquisition is conditional on the closing of AB
InBev's acquisition of SABMiller and will be financed from cash
flow, new debt and equity, with an expected financing split of
75-80 percent debt and 20-25 percent equity.
Molson Coors is committed to retaining its investment grade
rating
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)