UPDATE 2-Linamar profit beats estimates on Montupet buy
March 8 Canadian auto parts maker Linamar Corp on Wednesday reported a 21.8 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped in part by the acquisition of France's Montupet SA last year.
BRUSSELS Feb 14 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, said on Thursday it had revised the terms of its full takeover of Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo , after objections from U.S. authorities.
The company said it had now agreed to sell Modelo's Piedras Niegras brewery to Constellation Brands and grant it perpetual rights for Corona and other Modelo brands in the United States, at a cost of $2.9 billion.
March 8 Canadian auto parts maker Linamar Corp on Wednesday reported a 21.8 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped in part by the acquisition of France's Montupet SA last year.
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
BERLIN, March 8 Hotels group Best Western is considering options including mergers and acquisitions to keep pace with rival Marriott International, the world's largest hotel chain, the group's chief executive said on Wednesday.