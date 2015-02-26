* Total dividend 3.00 euros from 2.05 euros for 2013
* Plans $1 bln share buyback
* Sees better industry volumes in U.S., Mexico, China
* Q4 core profit $5.07 bln vs Reuters poll consensus of
$5.30 bln
(Updates after conference call, adds shares)
By Philip Blenkinsop
LEUVEN, Belgium, Feb 26 Anheuser-Busch InBev
, the world's largest brewer, announced a sharply higher
dividend and a $1-billion share buyback on Thursday, promising
increased investor returns in years ahead.
It also forecast improved beer sales in most of its major
markets this year, particularly with the growth in emerging
markets of higher priced premium brands such as Budweiser, 60
percent of which is now sold outside the United States.
The cash-rich, Belgium-based company proposed a total
dividend of 3.00 euros for 2014, a jump from 2.05 euros for
2013. Analysts had on average been expecting 2.92 euros.
"Our goal is to reach a dividend yield of 3-4 percent in
line with other consumer goods companies," Chief Financial
Officer Felipe Dutra told a conference call after a 2014 payout
equivalent to 2.7 percent.
AB InBev said it would be buying back $1 billion of its
shares over the course of 2015, many of them used to cover
employee stock ownership schemes.
Shares in AB InBev, up 17 percent already this year, were
little changed in early trading, with a higher dividend offset
by softer than expected fourth-quarter earnings.
The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona beers said
industry volumes in the United States, its largest market,
should improve after a 0.6-percent overall dip in sales to
retailers in 2014. AB InBev sells almost half of all the beer
drunk in the United States
Beer industry volumes would continue to grow in Mexico, the
world's fourth largest market in terms of profit, and return to
growth in China, after a four percent drop in volumes in 2014
due to an economic slowdown and poor weather. AB InBev's own
China volumes grew 1.6 percent last year
For Brazil, the world's second largest market where it has a
two-thirds share, it said net revenues should grow by a mid- to
high single digit percentage, helped by continued growth of
premium brands.
Sales of Budweiser in Brazil grew by over 40 percent last
year, with such premium brands now making up eight percent of
the market there, still below levels in other parts of the
world.
Analysts have expressed concern that AB InBev could find
2015 difficult in Brazil after a year that was boosted by the
soccer World Cup there and with economic problems mounting.
"Although the macroeconomic environment in Brazil is
challenging, we believe the underlying fundamentals for our
business remain sound," Dutra said, citing an expected growth in
those legally allowed to drink and scope for expansion in north
and northeast regions.
Overall, fourth-quarter core profit rose 5.6 percent on a
like-for-like basis and excluding currency effects to $5.07
billion, below the average $5.31 billion forecast in a Reuters
poll. China margins were hit and savings in
Mexico, where AB InBev took control of Modelo in 2012, were
limited.
(Editing by Alastair Macdonald)