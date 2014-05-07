BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS May 7 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest beer maker, reported lower than expected core profit in the first quarter on Wednesday, as increased sales and marketing expenses limited margin expansion.
The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona sold more beer than a year ago in every region except Europe. Brazil and China were the stand-out performers, with volume increases of 10.9 and 9.4 percent respectively.
The brewer has forecast that the Brazilian and Mexican markets would return to growth this year due to the soccer World Cup and stronger economies, and this despite a recently announced increase of excise duty in Brazil.
However, it has cautioned about higher input and marketing costs, the latter set to increase by a low to mid teens percentage. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.