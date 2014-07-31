BRUSSELS, July 31 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest beer maker, reported a greater second-quarter profit than expected on Thursday as the World Cup drove sales in Brazil and both China and Mexico outperformed.

The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona said that it sold 7.2 percent more beer than a year earlier in Brazil, its second-largest market.

Across the group, higher prices led to 5 percent higher revenue, while cost control limited the impact of greater advertising and marketing expenses, much of it linked to the month-long soccer tournament. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)