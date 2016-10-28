BRUSSELS Oct 28 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the
world's largest brewer, reported lower than expected core profit
in the third quarter as beer sales declined once again in its
second-largest market, Brazil.
The maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois, fresh from
its 79 billion pound purchase of SABMiller, said core profit in
the third quarter fell by 2 percent to $4.03 billion, compared
with the Reuters poll average forecast of $4.43 billion.
"Most of our markets delivered solid volume, revenue and
EBITDA results in 3Q16. However, these results were negatively
affected by a very weak quarter in Brazil," the company said in
a statement on Friday.
The Belgium-based brewer said it no longer expected revenue
in Brazil for the full year to be flat and also cut its guidance
for net revenue per hectolitre for the company as a whole.
Its previous forecast was for growth ahead of inflation
"Given the weak results in Brazil, we now expect growth in
line with inflation," AB InBev said.
The results come after AB InBev extended its global market
leadership by buying nearest rival SABMiller for 79 billion
pounds ($96.19 billion) earlier this month. However, the figures
are purely for the pre-takeover group.
($1 = 0.8213 pounds)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan
Bartunek)