BRUSSELS May 4 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, reported a lower than expected profit in the first quarter as earnings slipped in the United States and fell sharply in Brazil, its two largest markets.

The brewer of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona, which makes more than a quarter of the world's beer, said on Thursday its core profit was $4.81 billion, lower than the $4.88 billion average forecast in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)