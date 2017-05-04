UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS May 4 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, reported a lower than expected profit in the first quarter as earnings slipped in the United States and fell sharply in Brazil, its two largest markets.
The brewer of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona, which makes more than a quarter of the world's beer, said on Thursday its core profit was $4.81 billion, lower than the $4.88 billion average forecast in a Reuters poll.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources