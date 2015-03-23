BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson says Janssen Holding to acquire all publicly held shares of Actelion for $280 per share
* Johnson & Johnson publishes interim result for Actelion tender offer and declares the tender offer successful
March 23 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it approved Abiomed Inc's miniature blood pump system that maintains heart function and circulation during high-risk procedures.
The device, Impella 2.5 System, can be used during angioplasty and stenting, the regulator said on Monday. (1.usa.gov/1xWUGfq)
Angioplasty and stenting are procedures used to re-open arteries in the heart that are blocked due to coronary artery disease. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
BANGKOK, March 31 Thailand will auction petroleum concessions for Erawan and Bongkot gas fields in December, the country's energy minister said on Friday.