(Adds details, background, shares)
March 23 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said it approved Abiomed Inc's miniature blood pump
system that maintains heart function and circulation during
high-risk procedures.
The company's shares rose about 2 percent to $62.42 in
after-market trading on Monday.
The device, Impella 2.5 System, can be used during
angioplasty and stenting, the regulator said. (1.usa.gov/1xWUGfq)
Angioplasty and stenting are procedures used to re-open
arteries in the heart that are blocked due to coronary artery
disease, a condition that is the leading cause of death in the
United States.
The FDA said data showed few later adverse events in
patients using the pump during procedures, compared to those
using the conventional intra-aortic balloon pump.
The Impella 2.5 System draws blood from the left lower
chamber of the heart and pumps it to the main blood vessel to
maintain stable heart function.
The device can be used in patients who have severe coronary
artery disease but are not candidates for bypass treatment, the
regulator said.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi and Anjali Rao Koppala in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)