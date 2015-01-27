Jan 27 Medical device maker Abiomed Inc
raised its full-year revenue forecast and said it had received
U.S. approval for its heart pump, sending its stock soaring 24
percent after-hours.
Abiomed raised its revenue estimate for the year ending
March 31 to $223-$226 million from $209-$212 million.
Analysts on average expect $211.4 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had
approved the company's heart pump, Impella RP, which helps blood
circulation for up to 14 days in patients who develop acute
right heart failure following implantation, myocardial
infarction, heart transplant, or open-heart
surgery.
(Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)