April 12 Abiomed Inc said European
health regulators approved the use of its heart pump in cardiac
surgery.
The Danvers, Massachusetts-based company said the device,
called Impella cVAD, is expected to be commercially available in
Europe by this summer.
The device is intended for use in cardiac surgery for
supporting the weakened heart's left ventricle, which is
responsible for pumping oxygen-rich blood from the lungs
throughout the body.
Impella cVAD is still not approved in the United States.
Abiomed shares closed at $20.90 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
