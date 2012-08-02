BRIEF-Freeport-McMoRan says as of Feb 24, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate - SEC Filing
* As of Feb 24, 2017, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate and production remains suspended - SEC filing
* Q1 EPS $0.08 vs est $0.03
* Q1 rev $38.8 mln vs est $37.0 mln
* Impella worldwide rev up 56 pct
* Raises FY rev outlook to $155-157 mln
Aug 2 Medical device maker Abiomed Inc's quarterly profit beat analysts' expectations on higher sales of its heart pump Impella, and the company raised the low end of its full-year revenue forecast.
Worldwide revenue for Impella -- which is used to improve blood flow in heart-failure patients -- rose 56 percent to $34.7 million in the first quarter.
Abiomed now expects full-year revenue of between $155 million and $157 million as it expects worldwide Impella revenue to grow greater than 30 percent.
The company had earlier forecast full-year revenue of between $152 million and $157 million.
The company posted a first-quarter profit of $3.1 million, or 8 cents per share, compared with a loss of $4.6 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 42 percent to $38.8 million.
Excluding items, it earned 16 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 3 cents per share, on revenue of $37 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Danvers, Massachusetts-based Abiomed's shares closed at $22.97 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Prateek Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* As of Feb 24, 2017, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate and production remains suspended - SEC filing
* Dow down 0.26 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday to place "regulatory reform" task forces within federal agencies in what may be the most far reaching effort to pare back U.S. red tape in recent decades.