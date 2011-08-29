(Follows alerts)

* To invest C$32 mln in restarting the sawmill

* Construction to occur over the next two years

* Expects production to restart from 2014

Aug 29 Forest products company AbitibiBowater said it plans to invest C$32 million to restart and upgrade a currently idled sawmill.

The capital investment plan for the sawmill at Ignace, Ontario, includes addition of an energy system and kilns to dry lumber, and a planer and packaging system to allow for the production of market-ready finished lumber.

Engineering and other construction activities will occur over the next two years, with production expected to restart from 2014, the Montreal-based company said in a statement.

Earlier, the company had announced plans to invest about C$12-C$17 million at its Iroquois Falls paper mill in Ontario to improve pulp and newsprint quality.

Shares of the company, North America's largest newsprint producer, were trading up 97 Canadian cents at C$16.55 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

