BRIEF-We Retail Pcl says FY net loss 97.8 mln baht
* Fy net loss 97.8 million baht versus loss of 5 million baht
TOKYO, April 13 Japanese Able & Partners Inc , a holding company with real estate operations, said on Friday that it has agreed to be purchased by AC Corp in a deal priced at 33 billion yen ($407 million).
AC Corp, which is owned by Able & Partners' chairman, will pay 580 yen per Able share in a management buyout from April 16 to May 30.
The announcement came after the close of trade on Friday. Able & Partners shares closed at 432 yen. ($1 = 80.90 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* Fy net loss 97.8 million baht versus loss of 5 million baht
LONDON, Feb 20 The British government has no intention of revoking its withdrawal from the European Union once the formal exit process has been triggered, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Monday.
OSLO/STOCKHOLM/COPENHAGEN, Feb 20 Joakim Bakka, a 29-year-old shop worker, was so desperate to get into Norway's booming housing market that he was prepared to borrow money at 13 percent for a deposit to buy a home.