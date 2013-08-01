AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France Aug 1 Dissident Kazakh Mukhtar Ablyazov, accused of embezzling up to $6 billion from his former bank BTA, was heard by a judge in southern France on Thursday and could be extradited to Ukraine, court officials said.

"The judge will notify him that he is the object of an extradition request," said a spokesperson for the appeals court in the southern city of Aix-en-Provence, where Ablyazov was taken after his arrest on Wednesday in the French Riviera.

Also wanted in Russia on fraud and forgery charges, Ablyazov was detained under an arrest warrant from Kiev, the local prosecutor's office said. (Reporting by Philippe Laurenson in Aix-en-Provence and Jean-Francois Rosnoblet in Marseille; Writing by Catherine Bremer)