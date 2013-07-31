LONDON, July 31 Mukhtar Ablyazov, a Kazakh businessman accused of embezzling $6 billion from his former bank BTA, has been arrested near Nice in southern France and is being held by police, a source familiar with the situation said.

A court hearing has been scheduled for 10.30 a.m. (0830 GMT)on Thursday, the source added. No further details were immediately available.

Ablyazov, who dismisses the embezzlement allegations as politically motivated, fled the UK last year after being handed a 22-month jail sentence for contempt of court by a British judge. His wife and six-year-old daughter were discovered in Italy and deported to Kazakhstan earlier this year. (Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)