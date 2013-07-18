By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, July 18 An English judge has barred
lawyers representing fugitive Kazakh oligarch Mukhtar Ablyazov,
accused of embezzling $6 billion from his former bank BTA
, from making oral submissions to court because he has
been serially in contempt of court.
High Court Judge Andrew Popplewell said Ablyazov, who has
been in hiding since being given a 22-month jail sentence for
contempt of court last year, had flouted court orders including
those calling for him to hand himself in and fully divulge his
assets.
BTA, controlled by Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund
Samruk-Kazyna, has brought 11 fraud charges against Ablyazov in
a tortuous legal battle that, to date, has seen the bank win
court approval to seize around $3.7 billion of his assets.
Ablyazov, an entrepreneur and former Kazakh government
minister, fled Kazakhstan in 2009 after the bank he once
controlled was seized by the government and declared insolvent.
He was granted political asylum in Britain in 2011.
He denies allegations he says are designed to rob him and
eliminate him as a rival to Kazakh President Nursultan
Nazarbayev. He has said his life has been in danger since he
left Kazakhstan and he feared for his safety in a British jail.
Judge Popplewell said "justice requires that Mr Ablyazov
should not be heard", in a judgment made public on Thursday.
"His deliberate and persistent refusal to comply with court
orders, or to recognise the authority of the court, has been
a sustained contempt of a very grave nature. His contempt has
seriously impeded the course of justice," he said.
DEPORTED
Ablyazov, a theoretical physics graduate who built a fortune
by snapping up banking and media assets in the 1990s after the
Soviet Union collapsed, says he fell out with Nazarbayev after
campaigning for a change in government at home.
His case hit the headlines again in June after his wife and
six-year-old daughter were discovered and summarily deported
from Italy to Kazakhstan, prompting calls for the resignation of
Italy's interior minister.
Although BTA says Ablyazov owns around 700 companies, many
are allegedly controlled via a chain of companies using trusted
nominees and holding companies often registered in offshore
jurisdictions, making them tricky to track.
The bank, which alleges this allows Ablyazov to continue to
trade and hide assets in breach of a worldwide freezing order,
is asking the court to order receivers to disclose documents and
information that might help it start recovering cash.
Ablyazov's lawyers will be barred from orally representing
their client during this application, setting a precedent for
further such hearings.
In the meantime, the bank has started selling the easiest
assets, such as Ablyazov's former north London mansion, in which
he once lived with his wife and three of his four children.
Carlton House, which has seven en suite bedrooms, a 50ft
ballroom, a swimming pool, a Turkish bath and car lift, is on
the market for offers over 15.75 million pounds ($24 million).
The proceedings continue.