LONDON Feb 16 Mukhtar Ablyazov, a Kazakh
oligarch accused of embezzling at least $5 billion from one of
Kazakhstan's largest banks BTA, has been sentenced to
22 months in jail in Britain for contempt of court.
High Court Judge Nigel Teare said on Thursday Ablyazov had
lied in a deliberate, substantial and brazen way about his
ownership of companies and property as well as dealing with
assets in breach of a worldwide freezing order.
"The seriousness of Mr Ablyazov's conduct, in my judgment,
requires immediate custody," he told the court on Thursday,
adding that an arrest warrant would be issued.
The 49-year-old billionaire, who denies allegations he says
are designed purely to eliminate him as an opponent to Kazakh
president Nursultan Nazarbayev, did not attend court, prompting
speculation by BTA's counsel he might be fleeing.
"If we're right, we need that (arrest) warrant as soon as
possible so we can alert ports and airports," BTA's counsel
Stephen Smith stated. He asked for confirmation Ablyazov's
passports and travel documents, which have been confiscated by
the court, were in a secure location.
Ablyazov's counsel Duncan Matthews said there was no
indication his client was attempting to leave Britain. But he
conceded Ablyazov had felt it would not be in his interest to
show up in court. "I'm not suggesting he's indisposed with a
mild head cold," he said.
Handing down a near maximum sentence for contempt of court,
Teare said Ablyazov might win partial reprieve if he admitted to
wrongdoing, including admitting to his ownership of assets that
include a mansion on The Bishops Avenue, London's premier
billionaire's row.
But he said Ablyazov should spend at least 12 months behind
bars.
Ablyazov's lawyer argued he would be both in personal danger
in jail as well as less able to battle nine separate fraud
charges launched by BTA'a current management -- controlled by
Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna.
"He is very disappointed with the result," Ablyazov's
London-based spokesman said. "He maintains that this whole thing
is politically motivated and that he has complied with all
aspects of the freezing order and will be appealing this
judgment."
JAIL ANNIVERSARY
Ablyazov noted drily in an interview in January that any
jailing would come a decade after he was imprisoned and tortured
on what he calls trumped up corruption charges in Kazakhstan.
But he said his life in London was pretty much like a
jail-term anyway.
"I am either in the office or at home. It's not dissimilar
to a prison," he told Reuters in an interview translated by
Roman Solodchenko -- the former chief executive of BTA, the
Kazakh bank Ablyazov once controlled -- now also in exile here.
Dividing his time between his plush office in the clouds in
Tower 42, a landmark skyscraper in London's financial centre,
and lavish property in north London might not seem particularly
onerous.
But smooth-talking and often humorous Ablyazov said he
regretted coming to London, where he has focused his efforts on
battling lawsuits -- and where he has been granted political
asylum because, he says, of the continued threat of attack due
to his support for regime change at home.
"I think England was a mistake," he says. "I provided
jurisdiction for (my enemies) to attack me. And I thought better
about the judicial system previously. Unfortunately, the English
seem to have limited understanding for what Kazakhstan is...
"Judges don't understand why you might want to hide ownership
of assets. To control the ownership of BTA, I had to use a very
sophisticated structure so Nazabayev wouldn't know I owned it.
In a way, Kazakhstan is a different civilisation."
The contempt of court case was brought by BTA to prevent
Ablyazov from dissipating his assets. But the first three fraud
claims from the main case are expected to be heard around
November, although the latest judgment in this complex case
could delay the main case further.
Teare has said Ablyazov's voluminous evidence paints a
"chilling picture" of life in Kazakhstan, where power resides
with the president and his entourage and dissent is eliminated.
"His evidence suggests that Kazakhstan has much in common with
Ancient Rome," he noted last year.
But he dismissed attempts to strike out claims against
Ablyazov and his partners as being politically motivated.
Brimming with natural resources such as oil, gas, gold and
uranium, Kazakhstan's steppes stretch from the Caspian Sea to
the Chinese border in a sparsely inhabited country the size of
western Europe -- fine pickings for those with the power to
extract its riches.
Ablyazov is a former government minister whose portfolio of
assets has been valued by one English judge at around 5 billion
pounds ($8 billion). But he was imprisoned in 2002, one year
after his "increasing disenchantment" with Nazarbayev's
authoritarian rule prompted him to found the pro-business
opposition party, the Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DCK).
Pardoned one year later, he spent two years in exile in
Russia before returning to Kazakhstan under an amnesty with
Nazarbayev to lead BTA from 2005 until 2009, when he fled to
London after BTA was declared insolvent and Samruk-Kazyna took
control.
"We welcome this important step forward in the asset
recovery process and the litigation against Mr Ablyazov," BTA
Bank's first deputy chairman Nikolay Varenko said in a statement
after the judgment was handed down.
"We believe strongly that imprisonment will limit his
ability to dissipate assets, encourage him to reverse the
improper disposal of assets that he has already made and
disclose assets that he has tried to hide from the Bank."
