BRUSSELS Oct 29 Ablynx NV : * Partner Boehringer Ingelheim initiates Phase I study with nanobody

to treat Alzheimer's disease * Start of the Phase I study triggers a milestone payment of 5 million euros

to Ablynx * Trial is expected to recruit 80 healthy volunteers and results are anticipated during H2 2014 * Collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim in Alzheimer's has a potential value of $265 million.