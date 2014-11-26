Nov 26 Ablynx Nv :

* Ablynx Demonstrates Bioequivalence Between Liquid And Lyophilised Formulations Of Its Anti Vwf nanobody, Caplacizumab

* On track to start phase III study in patients with acquired TTP in mid-2015