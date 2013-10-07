BRIEF-Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva study in multiple myeloma patients
* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop
BRUSSELS Oct 7 Ablynx NV : * Ablynx announces intention to appoint three new directors and elect a new
chairman of its board * Says company also indicated that it is then the intention of the board to
separate the roles of chairman and CEO * Says board intends to elect dr fellner as chairman to succeed dr moses who
will remain chief executive officer
* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop
* Immunogen Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oragenics, Inc. receives audit opinion with going concern explanation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: