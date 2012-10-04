BRIEF-Ramsay Health Care announces intended retirement of Chris Rex as managing director and CEO
* after nine successful years as managing director and chief executive officer, Chris Rex intends to retire this year.
BRUSSELS Oct 4 Ablynx NV : * Ablynx reports excellent interim results from phase i/ii study with its
anti-il-6r nanobody, ALX-0061, in rheumatoid arthritis patients * Says ALX-0061 was well-tolerated
* after nine successful years as managing director and chief executive officer, Chris Rex intends to retire this year.
* Endologix reports results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, February 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-' rating to Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's (Bristol, BMY) senior unsecured notes offering. Proceeds will be used to partially fund an accelerated share repurchase program (ASR). The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS --The company maintains decent headroom under the 2.0x gross leverage level Fitch considers appropriate for the 'A-' rating after incorporating th