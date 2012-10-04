BRIEF-PCL to list shares on KOSDAQ market
* Says it will issue 1.5 million shares through initial public offering, with offering price of 8,000 won/share, for proceeds of 12 billion won
BRUSSELS Oct 4 Ablynx NV : * Hopes partnering deal on ALX-0061 closed after 24 week analysis * 24-week analysis due Q1 nxt yr
WASHINGTON, Feb 22 President Donald Trump, who has vowed to stop U.S. manufacturing from disappearing overseas, will seek job-creation advice on Thursday from at least five companies that are laying off thousands of workers as they shift production abroad.
* Signed a collaborative research master agreement with Garvan Institute of Medical Research