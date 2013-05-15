BRIEF-AC Immune partner Genentech to start second Phase 3 clinical trial for Alzheimer's therapy Crenezumab
* Ac immune partner genentech to start second phase 3 clinical trial for alzheimer's therapy crenezumab
BRUSSELS May 15 Ablynx NV : * Q1 net loss EUR 6.7 million * Net cash at end Q1 82.2 million EUR
* Ac immune partner genentech to start second phase 3 clinical trial for alzheimer's therapy crenezumab
* Says it plans to issue public corporate bonds worth up to 1 billion yuan in total, with a term of no more than 5 years
Feb 28 Zhejiang Shapuaisi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :