BRUSSELS Feb 27 Ablynx NV : * Says FY revenue growth of 34 pct to 35.9 million euros * Says net loss for the period reduced by 32 pct to 19.5 million euros (2012: 28.5 million euros) * Says fourfold increase in cash-income from collaborations to 157.6 million euros (2012: 36.5 million euros)