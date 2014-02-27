BRIEF-Biocartis receives 750,000 euro grant for MSI test
* Reg-Biocartis receives grant for development of a fully automated MSI test
BRUSSELS Feb 27 Ablynx NV : * Says FY revenue growth of 34 pct to 35.9 million euros * Says net loss for the period reduced by 32 pct to 19.5 million euros (2012: 28.5 million euros) * Says fourfold increase in cash-income from collaborations to 157.6 million euros (2012: 36.5 million euros)
* Reg-Biocartis receives grant for development of a fully automated MSI test
* Said on Monday had signed third cooperation agreement regarding its OEM-project with European life science company
* Secures equity financing of up to 30 million Swiss francs ($29.7 million) and provides further preliminary financials for 2016