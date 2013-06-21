BRUSSELS, June 21 Belgian biotech company Ablynx NV said on Friday that its partner Merck Serona had dosed a first healthy volunteer in a Phase I clinical trial to evaluate its nanobody ALX-0761.

Ablynx, which started a collaboration with Merck Serona in 2008, said the unit of Merck KGaA now had an exclusive worldwide licence for the candidate treatment for inflammatory diseases.

The start of the Phase I trial will lead to a 2.5 million euro payment for Ablynx.