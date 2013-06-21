BRIEF-Kite reports pricing of public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 4.75 million common shares priced at $75.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 21 Belgian biotech company Ablynx NV said on Friday that its partner Merck Serona had dosed a first healthy volunteer in a Phase I clinical trial to evaluate its nanobody ALX-0761.
Ablynx, which started a collaboration with Merck Serona in 2008, said the unit of Merck KGaA now had an exclusive worldwide licence for the candidate treatment for inflammatory diseases.
The start of the Phase I trial will lead to a 2.5 million euro payment for Ablynx.
* Says public offering of 4.75 million common shares priced at $75.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Coherus announces CHS-1420 pharmacokinetic clinical bioequivalence study meets primary endpoint
BARCELONA, March 2 Once famous mobile phones such as Nokia's classic 3310 from the turn of the century have been given a new lease of life as Chinese manufacturers revive Western brands to get an edge in an increasingly cut-throat handset market.