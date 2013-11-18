(Updates with price)
BRUSSELS Nov 18 Belgian biotech group Ablynx
said on Monday that Paris-based venture capital firm
Sofinnova Partners sold its 7.02 percent stake in the group in a
private placement worth some 22 million euros ($29.76 million).
Sofinnova, which was the Belgian group's second-largest
shareholders, sold some 3 million shares at 7.26 euros, the
price at which they were trading when the regulator suspended
the shares before the transaction began.
The regulator said trading in the shares would resume after
the results of the sale were announced.
KBC Securities and Kempen were appointed as joint
bookrunners for the placement.
($1 = 0.7394 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop
and Tom Pfeiffer)