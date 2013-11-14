BRUSSELS Nov 14 Ablynx NV :
* Says 9 months revenues of 16.7 mln euros
* Signed exclusive global license agreement with abbvie,
potentially worth $840 mln
* Deal for development, commercialisation of the anti-il-6r
nanobody, alx-0061, in RA and SLE
* Net loss for 9-month period was 18.9 mln euros vs 22.3 mln
euros last year
* Says positive net cash inflow of 0.2 mln euros
* Says 9-month operating expenses decreased to 36.2 mln euros
vs 45.4 mln last year due to lower research and development
costs
* Says upfront payments as part of collaborations with Abbvie
and Merck Serono were booked in fourth quarter
* Started additional anti-rsv nanobody phase i studies; goal to
initiate first-in-infant trial in H2 2014
* Last quarter of year has already started strongly with
signing of license agreement with Eddingpharm in Greater China