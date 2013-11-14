BRUSSELS Nov 14 Ablynx NV : * Says 9 months revenues of 16.7 mln euros * Signed exclusive global license agreement with abbvie, potentially worth $840 mln * Deal for development, commercialisation of the anti-il-6r nanobody, alx-0061, in RA and SLE * Net loss for 9-month period was 18.9 mln euros vs 22.3 mln euros last year * Says positive net cash inflow of 0.2 mln euros * Says 9-month operating expenses decreased to 36.2 mln euros vs 45.4 mln last year due to lower research and development costs * Says upfront payments as part of collaborations with Abbvie and Merck Serono were booked in fourth quarter * Started additional anti-rsv nanobody phase i studies; goal to initiate first-in-infant trial in H2 2014 * Last quarter of year has already started strongly with signing of license agreement with Eddingpharm in Greater China