BRIEF-Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva study in multiple myeloma patients
* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop
BRUSSELS Nov 25 Ablynx NV : * Sofinnova partners notified that they have dropped below the 3 pct threshold and have sold their complete stake in Ablynx * Biotech Value Fund Partners LP and Biotech Value Fund Inc now hold 2,554,524 Ablynx shares which is 5.23 pct of co's shares
* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop
* Immunogen Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oragenics, Inc. receives audit opinion with going concern explanation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: