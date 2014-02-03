BRIEF-Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech plans share issue to fund projects
* Says it plans to raise up to 845 million yuan ($122.70 million) in share private placement to fund projects, share trade to resume on March 22
BRUSSELS Feb 3 Ablynx NV : * Announces worldwide cancer immunotherapy discovery collaboration and licensing agreement with Merck * Collaboration, licensing agreement is focused on the discovery and development of several predefined nanobody candidates * Co will receive an upfront payment of 20 mln euros; up to 10.7 mln euros in research funding during the initial three year * Is eligible to receive development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments on achieved sales threshold * Has ultimate potential to accrue as much as 1.7 bln euros plus tiered royalties
* Sunshine Heart Inc files for offering of Class A units of up to $5 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nvw7vk) Further company coverage:
* Tenax Therapeutics announces year-end 2016 financial results and provides corporate update