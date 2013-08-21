BRUSSELS Aug 21 Belgian biotech company Ablynx NV reported on Wednesday revenues of 12.9 million euros and a net loss of 10.5 million at the end of the first half of 2013.

The company said it had a strong financial position, with 72 million euros in cash or cash equivalents.

Earlier in the year the firm raised 31.5 million euros in a private placement of new shares.

(Reporting By Claire Davenport; editing by John O'Donnell)