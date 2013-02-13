BRIEF-Egypt's Alexandria Co for Pharmaceutical sees FY 2017-18 profit of EGP 82 million
March 5 Alexandria Co for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries
BRUSSELS Feb 13 Belgian biotech firm Ablynx said a clinical study of its rheumatoid arthritis drug ALX-0061 showed promising results and it was now considering how to further develop the drug, including a partnership deal with a bigger company.
"We are now investigating the various possibilities through which we can progress the development of ALX-0061, including discussions with potential partners and other paths which will allow us to maximise the value of this asset," Chief Executive Edwin Moses said in a statement on Wednesday.
Ablynx had carried out the study on 37 patients over the course of 24 weeks and said the drug was well-tolerated and showed positive results. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
* Board proposes cash dividend of 2 riyals per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2mro5mO) Further company coverage: )
* Signs Islamic commercial financing agreement with National Commercial Bank for loan amount of 100 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: