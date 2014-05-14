BRIEF-Huons Global appoints Kim Wan Seop as co-CEO
* Says previous CEO of the co Yoon Sung Tae began to serve as co-CEO in the co as well, effective March 17
May 14 Ablynx Nv :
* Q1 revenues of 11.2 mln euros
* Q1 net loss of 2.8 mln euros (2013: 6.7 mln euros)
* Anticipated that top-line phase II data from Titan study with Caplacizumab will be reported in June 2014
* Expects to keep net cash burn in 30 mln euros - 35 mln euros range for 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Lee Yeong Wuk resigned as co-CEO of DongKook Pharmaceutical
