May 14 Ablynx Nv :

* Q1 revenues of 11.2 mln euros

* Q1 net loss of 2.8 mln euros (2013: 6.7 mln euros)

* Anticipated that top-line phase II data from Titan study with Caplacizumab will be reported in June 2014

* Expects to keep net cash burn in 30 mln euros - 35 mln euros range for 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: