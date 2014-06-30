June 30 Ablynx Nv
Announces that it has raised 41,720,822 through a private
placement of new shares via an accelerated
* Private placement has allowed ablynx to place 4,908,332
new shares with domestic and international institutional
investors
* At a price of 8.50 per share, a 5.56% discount to the
previous day's closing price.
* New shares represent 10% of the current number of
outstanding shares and will bring the total number of shares
after the issue to 53,991,659
* New shares will be admitted to trading on euronext
brussels following their issuance, which is expected to take
place on 3 july 2014
Further company coverage: