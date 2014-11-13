Nov 13 Ablynx NV :
* Reduced the net loss for the period to 9.1 million
euros(2013: 18.9 million euros) first nine months ending 30th
September
* Strong financial position with 221.5 million euros in
cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term
investments (2013: 63.0 million euros)
* More than doubled revenues to 35.2 million euros (2013:
16.7 million euros)
* Expects to start the first-in-infant phase IIA study with
the anti-RSV nanobody, ALX-0171, before the end of 2014
* In 2015, the company anticipates various value enhancing
events, including: potential proof-of-concept results from the
phase IIA study with ALX-0171 in RSV infected infants
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: