JAKARTA Nov 8 Indonesian coal miner ABM Investama aims to raise as much as 2.8 trillion rupiah ($312 million) in its December initial public offering based on the share price range set on Tuesday, an underwriter said on Tuesday.

ABM Investama, which plans to sell a 20 percent stake in the offering, has set the price range for bookbuilding at between 3,250 rupiah to 4,650 rupiah per share, the underwriter said, confirming an earlier report from IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The Hamami family, which controls the miner, will not include its crown jewel Trakindo Utama, the sole authorised Indonesian dealer for heavy equipment maker Caterpillar , in the offering, cutting its appeal to investors.

The company plans to sell 550.6 million new and existing shares in early December.

ABM Investama has appointed Morgan Stanley , Macquarie and local brokerage Mandiri Sekuritas as its underwriters. ($1 = 8,955 rupiah)