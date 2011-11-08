JAKARTA Nov 8 Indonesian coal miner ABM
Investama aims to raise as much as 2.8 trillion rupiah ($312
million) in its December initial public offering based on the
share price range set on Tuesday, an underwriter said on
Tuesday.
ABM Investama, which plans to sell a 20 percent stake in the
offering, has set the price range for bookbuilding at between
3,250 rupiah to 4,650 rupiah per share, the underwriter said,
confirming an earlier report from IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.
The Hamami family, which controls the miner, will not
include its crown jewel Trakindo Utama, the sole authorised
Indonesian dealer for heavy equipment maker Caterpillar ,
in the offering, cutting its appeal to investors.
The company plans to sell 550.6 million new and existing
shares in early December.
ABM Investama has appointed Morgan Stanley , Macquarie
and local brokerage Mandiri Sekuritas as its
underwriters.
($1 = 8,955 rupiah)
(Reporting by Daniel Stanton and Fiona Lau from IFR, and
Fathiya Dahrul in Jakarta; Writing by Janeman Latul; Editing by
Neil Chatterjee)