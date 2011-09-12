JAKARTA, Sept 12 Indonesian coal miner ABM Investama will sell 20 percent of its enlarged capital in an October initial public offering, a regulator said on Monday, seen raising up to $300 million in the fourth planned offering by a miner in Jakarta this year.

The Hamami family, which controls the miner, will not include its crown jewel Trakindo Utama, the sole authorised Indonesian dealer for heavy equipment maker Caterpillar , in the offering, cutting its appeal to investors, sources said.

"The company will use 67 percent of the funds for capital expenditure and acquisitions," said Gonthor Ryantori Aziz, a director at capital market regulator Bapepam-LK, confirming the plan.

Aziz said the company plans to sell 550.6 million new shares in late October.

An ABM spokeswoman declined to comment on the IPO plan.

A source familiar with the firm's operations said the miner is expected to produce 1.5 million tonnes of thermal coal this year, increasing to 3 million tonnes next year, making it a small player compared to the country's leading miner Bumi Resources' 67 million tonnes of coal output.

Sources said bankers had been pitching for the owners to include Trakindo Utama, which is a rival of the country's leading heavy equipment distributor United Tractors that has a market cap of nearly $11 billion.

"If they put Trakindo into the firm the demand would be huge, but unfortunately they didn't and so the valuation will be smaller," said one the sources, who declined to be identified because the details were not public.

ABM Investama has appointed Morgan Stanley , Macquarie and local brokerage Mandiri Sekuritas as its underwriters, the sources said. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul and Janeman Latul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)