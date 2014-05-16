May 16 (Reuters) -

* ABN Amro reports eur 378 million underlying net profit in q1 2014

* loan impairments remained elevated at eur 361 million

* cet1 ratio improved to 14.5%. The fully loaded cet1 ratio amounted to 12.9%

* Reported profit amounted to eur 311 million

* Continue to focus on our five strategic priorities set for 2017 and are making progress in this area

* We caution not to extrapolate this result as q1 is traditionally the best quarter of the year and also because

* Expect our full-year loan impairment figures to end slightly below last year's level.