Investment banks ditch the diet and look to expand - study
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
May 16 (Reuters) -
* ABN Amro reports eur 378 million underlying net profit in q1 2014
* loan impairments remained elevated at eur 361 million
* cet1 ratio improved to 14.5%. The fully loaded cet1 ratio amounted to 12.9%
* Reported profit amounted to eur 311 million
* Continue to focus on our five strategic priorities set for 2017 and are making progress in this area
* We caution not to extrapolate this result as q1 is traditionally the best quarter of the year and also because
* Expect our full-year loan impairment figures to end slightly below last year's level.
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.