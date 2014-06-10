June 10 Abn Amro Bank Naamloze Vennootschap
* Increasing regulatory requirements and legislation,
changing client needs as well as high technology costsprompted
ABN AMRO to conduct a thorough strategic review of Markets, part
of Merchant Banking, as previously announced.
* The outcome of the review is that the product and service
offering of markets will be more focused and purely client led.
* Markets activities in asia will become subscale and will
be closed
* In the Netherlands, markets will further expand the online
product offering to commercial clients and the five regional
treasury desks (rtd) in the netherlands will be combined into
one centralised department
* In Europe, we will explicitly focus and grow the service
proposition to energy, commodity and transportation (ect)
clients and financial institutions clients in particular
* Markets will remain in the us offering products to ect
clients, financial institutions and dutch clients active in the
united states.
