BRIEF-Cosmopolitan International Holdings expects net loss of group for FY will be considerably lower
* Expected that net loss of group for year ended 31st december, 2016 will be considerably lower
AMSTERDAM Aug 21 ABN Amro (IPO-ABN.AS) Chief Executive Gerrit Zalm said on Friday the largest remaining obstacle to the bank's return to the market is obtaining permits for its initial public share offer.
"I see no other large obstacles," Zalm told reporters after the company issued its quarterly results report.
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch)
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders of bank RMB6.87 billion up 11.51 pct