AMSTERDAM, July 30 The Dutch government agency overseeing the initial public offering of nationalized bank ABN Amro (IPO-ABN.AS) said on Thursday the three investment banks coordinating the listing would receive only modest compensation, and no base pay.

The Netherlands Financial Investments (NLFI) agency said Morgan Stanley, ABN Amro and Deutsche Bank would split a maximum fee of 4.5 million euros ($4.9 million) after the offering, at the NLFI's discretion, in addition to minor travel and "out of pocket" expenses.

Usually, banks receive base pay of a fraction of a percent of the value of stock they sell in an IPO. ABN Amro reported a book value of 15.6 billion euros at the end of the first quarter, an indication of how much it may fetch at market when the government sells an initial 25 percent stake later this year or early in 2016.

