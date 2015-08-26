AMSTERDAM Aug 26 The Dutch government agency overseeing the privatisation of ABN Amro on Wednesday named eight banks to participate in the initial public offering (IPO) of shares.

ABN Amro, nationalised in 2008, is preparing for an IPO later this year under the auspices of the Netherlands Financial Investments (NLFI) agency.

In July the company named Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley, along with ABN itself, as global coordinators of the offering.

