AMSTERDAM, April 2 The Dutch government still
intends to seek a stock market listing for ABN Amro,
Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday.
Rutte told reporters in The Hague it was "still possible"
that ABN Amro's initial public offering could take place this
year.
Last week, Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem postponed a
decision over a listing for ABN after a row broke out in
politics and media about a proposed salary rise for most of the
bank's top managers.
ABN Amro was nationalised in 2008.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)